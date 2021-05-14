Drive-In St. Louis expands ticket options and capacity

The private turf area in front of the stage will now have 600 individual seats

ST. LOUIS — Drive-In St. Louis is expanding capacity and adding more upfront seats as COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen.

The private turf area in front of the stage will now have 600 individual seats. Each ticket will cost $14.99 for a concert and movie. The party tent where pre-concert and post-concert parties are held will also be open.

“We’re excited to give more people these affordable, upfront individual tickets versus making them purchase a party pad for 10 as originally required by the health department,” said Dan Buck, Managing Partner of Big Sports Properties.

Some of the top performers you can expect this summer include Wynonna, Dr. Zhivegas, Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys, and Mr. Blue Sky. For more information on upcoming events, click here.

Anyone with medical conditions or concerns, can remain safely in their vehicle or in their private parking pad area. Wearing masks in the outdoor venue will be optional.

“We welcomed more than 60,000 visitors, more than 130 musicians and had 50 employees at our 23 events during the peak of the pandemic in 2020. We didn’t have one case of COVID-19 reported and we received zero contact-tracing calls from the health department,” Buck reported. “Our no-transmission is consistent with the new CDC report that says outdoor transmissions were less than 1% of all cases reported.”