Monkees Fall 2021 Farewell Tour coming to St. Charles

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Monkees have announced a farewell tour for this fall, and one of their final stops will be in St. Charles, Missouri.
Surviving members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith are promising a live performance of their biggest hits. Tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m.
The two-month tour will kick off in Seattle on Sept. 11 and will make its way to the Family Arena in St. Charles on Nov. 9. Starting at 7 p.m. that night, you can expect to hear feature songs that span the band’s entire career. That includes “I’m A Believer,” “Last Train To Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” and many more.
The tour wraps up the Nov. 10 in Kansas City.
The farewell tour will be a close to the world-renowned band that once rivaled the Beatles and Rolling Stones.
Tickets can be purchased at the Family Arena Ticket Office or online at www.metrotix.com
Prices range between $50 and $100.
For more information, you can call the Family Arena event hotlines at 636-896-4242 or visit www.familyarena.com.
The farewell tour isn’t the only concert coming our way, and this one may be perfect for your kids.
'Disney Princess - The Concert' tour is coming to St. Louis this December.
Tickets for this, which will take place at the Fabulous Fox, will go on sale on May 11.
Four performers will play Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine and Anne, honoring songs from our childhoods in an "unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song!", according to a Monday news release.