Monkees Fall 2021 Farewell Tour coming to St. Charles

Tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Monkees have announced a farewell tour for this fall, and one of their final stops will be in St. Charles, Missouri.

Surviving members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith are promising a live performance of their biggest hits. Tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m.

The two-month tour will kick off in Seattle on Sept. 11 and will make its way to the Family Arena in St. Charles on Nov. 9. Starting at 7 p.m. that night, you can expect to hear feature songs that span the band’s entire career. That includes “I’m A Believer,” “Last Train To Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” and many more.

The tour wraps up the Nov. 10 in Kansas City.

The farewell tour will be a close to the world-renowned band that once rivaled the Beatles and Rolling Stones.

Tickets can be purchased at the Family Arena Ticket Office or online at www.metrotix.com

Prices range between $50 and $100.

For more information, you can call the Family Arena event hotlines at 636-896-4242 or visit www.familyarena.com.

The farewell tour isn’t the only concert coming our way, and this one may be perfect for your kids.

'Disney Princess - The Concert' tour is coming to St. Louis this December.

Tickets for this, which will take place at the Fabulous Fox, will go on sale on May 11.