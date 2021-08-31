Entertainment complex 'Chicken N Pickle' coming to St. Charles

With the new complex, Chicken N Pickle expects to create more than 150 jobs in the community

ST CHARLES, Mo. — If you’re a fan of pickleball, yard games and chicken – both grilled and fried – then you’ll want to keep reading.

Kansas City-based entertainment complex and restaurant Chicken N Pickle has chosen to open its 7th location in St. Charles. The new complex will be located at Riverpointe Development, a 120-acre development near the Katy Trail and Main Street.

With the new complex, Chicken N Pickle expects to create more than 150 jobs in the St. Charles area, according to a press release from the company.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Chicken N Pickle jump start one of the city’s hottest developments – Riverpointe,” St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said in the release. “The city is excited to work with Chicken N Pickle, who is a quality partner and will be a great addition to our community.”

The St. Charles complex will offer bars, pavilions, multiple dining areas on the main floor, a rooftop dining area and outdoor tables. It will also feature several indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, shuffleboard, Bocce ball courts and lawn games.

The menu includes wood-grilled and fried chicken, bowls, sandwiches, salads, desserts and cocktails. It also offers a variety of sides like hand-cut fries, tots, street corn and rainbow slaw. If you're not feeling chicken, there's also pork and beef options.

The company said giving back to the community is part of its culture and hosts many philanthropic events.

“We say ‘our hearts are local’ because we support the communities we serve through philanthropy and through our business practices. We are thrilled to become a part of the Saint Charles community,” said Bill Crooks, chief experience officer at Chicken N Pickle.

Chicken N Pickle did not say when it expects the St. Charles location to open. This story will be updated once that information is released.