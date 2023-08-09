Eric Clapton to perform at Enterprise Center in September

The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on March 31.

ST. LOUIS — Guitar legend Eric Clapton announced a limited series of concert dates across the United States Monday.

Clapton will perform on Sept. 12 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis with special guest Jimmie Vaughan.

Other tour dates include stops in Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Denver and Toronto throughout September.

His band will consist of Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.

Presale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 28. The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on March 31.

Ticket prices range between $46.50 and $372, according to a press release.

NEW SHOW DATES ANNOUNCED!



9/8/23 - Pittsburgh, PA

9/10/23 - Toronto, ON

9/12/23 - St. Louis, MO

9/14/23 - St. Paul, MN

9/16/23 - Denver, CO



Tickets go on sale this Friday, 3/31 at 10am local pic.twitter.com/Lf9ybYIM4n — Eric Clapton (@EricClapton) March 27, 2023

Clapton has performed with many different artists and bands over the years. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992, as a member of Cream in 1993, and as a solo artist in 2000.