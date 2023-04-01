Here’s what you should know about Cardinals opening day

Whether you’re planning to root for the Cards in the stands, or at home, we have everything you need to know ahead of gameday.

ST. LOUIS — Opening day for the St. Louis Cardinals is almost here! On Thursday, baseball fans will head to downtown St. Louis to watch their beloved Cardinals play their first regular season game at Busch Stadium.

What time is the Cardinals game?

The Cardinals home opener will begin at 3:10 p.m. CDT on Thursday, March 30.

Who are the Cardinals playing?

The Cardinals are playing the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a three-game series. In addition to the home opener, the Cards face the Blue Jays in games on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

For the full Cardinals schedule, click here.

What channel is the Cardinals game on?

Opening Day airs on Bally Sports Midwest and will be streamed on the Bally Sports app. An extended edition of Cardinals Live pregame begins at 1:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Midwest and will include live coverage of the pregame ceremonies inside Busch Stadium.

Chip Caray and Brad Thompson will call the game, with Jim Hayes reporting.

Fans can also tune into KMOX 1120 AM, 98.7 FM or one of the 147 stations in the Cardinals Radio Network to hear John Rooney, Ricky Horton and Mike Claiborne call the game.

Who is on the opening day roster?

Top prospect Jordan Walker is coming to St. Louis for opening day. The Cardinals announced the opening day roster over the weekend and baseball’s No. 4 overall prospect is on the squad.

Here's how the roster breaks down:

Pitchers (13): Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, Jake Woodford, Steven Matz, Packy Naughton, Andre Pallante, Zach Thompson, Drew VerHagen, Chris Stratton, Giovanny Gallegos, Jordan Hicks, and Ryan Helsley.

Catchers (2): Willson Contreras and Andrew Knizner

Infielders (6): Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Nolan Gorman and Taylor Motter

Outfielders (5): Tyler O'Neill, Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Alex Burleson

Injured list (3): Paul DeJong, Wilking Rodriguez and Adam Wainwright

Will the Clydesdales be at opening day?

It wouldn’t be opening day in St. Louis without the Budweiser Clydesdales!

“One week until our Clydesdales will be at the St. Louis Cardinals opening day! Who's ready to cheer them on?” Warm Springs Ranch, the home of the Clydesdales, said in a Facebook post.

How can I watch Cardinals games for the 2023 season?

Bally Sports Midwest will televise most of the Cardinals regular season games. Ten games will be carried on either FOX, ESPN, Apple TV or Peacock.

KMOX 1120 AM and nearly all of the Cardinals Radio Network stations will carry all of the regular season games. Fans can also listen to games on 98.7 FM and stream on KMOX’s website.