Get ready for 10 days of music, family fun and food at the Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair in Sedalia starts this week. This year's fair features 10 days of live music, rides, demonstrations and competitions.
Here is everything you need to know for the fair.
When
The event runs from Aug. 10-20.
The carnival midway opens by noon on weekdays & by 11 a.m. on weekends, weather permitting. The midway closes between 11:30 p.m. & 1:30 a.m. each day, at the Carnival Company’s discretion & depending on weather.
Where
It is at the Missouri State Fairgrounds at 2503 W 16th Street in Sedalia.
The entrances are available from the following roads:
- Centennial Gate entrance – Highway 65
- Main Gate entrance – 16th Street
- Gate 11 entrance – Highway 65
- Gate 6 entrance – Clarendon Road
If you don't want to drive to the fair, you can take Amtrak. Westbound trains from St. Louis arrive at 11:50 a.m. and 6:42 p.m.
Prices
Adult tickets cost $15 for regular gate admission, but you can get tickets for $12. Tickets for people over 60 are $10, children between the ages of 6 and 12 get in for $4 and children 5 and under get in free.
Unlimited carnival ride wristband prices are as follows:
- $35 weekday (Monday-Thursday)
- $40 weekend (Friday – Sunday)
- $25 (Thrifty Thursday) Aug 17
- $20 (half price) final Sunday
Individual ride tickets are also available:
- 5 tickets for $6
- 30 tickets for $30
- 55 tickets for $50 (includes a value book, provided by Wade Shows, good for concession/game incentives/coupons – $30-$40 value)
Some events and concerts also require additional tickets.
Schedule
With a packed schedule, here are some of the top events on each of the 10 days.
Aug. 10
Mizzou Day
Gate tickets are just $7 all day for fairgoers 13 and older and select concessions and vendors will be offering 2 of $4 specials.
- Opening day ceremony – 11 a.m. at South of Agriculture Building
- Opening day parade – 6 p.m. at Missouri State Fair Boulevard
- Live concert – Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with Parmalee – 7:30 p.m. at State Fair Grandstand - Tickets required
Aug. 11
- MRCA Show-Me State Rodeo – 7 p.m. at State Fair Arena – Tickets required
- Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean – 7:30 p.m. at State Fair Grandstand – Sold Out
Aug. 12
Salute to Our Heroes Opening Weekend
Free gate admission for Law Enforcement/Firefighters-EMTs-Paramedics with appropriate I.D. $1 gate admission for immediate family members.
- MRCA Show-Me State Rodeo – 7 p.m. at State Fair Arena – Tickets required
- 3 Doors Down: Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour with Candlebox – 7:30 p.m. at State Fair Grandstand – Tickets required
Aug. 13
Salute to Our Heroes Opening Weekend
Free gate admission for active military, veterans & delayed entry recruits with appropriate ID and $1 admission for immediate family members (spouse & dependent children). $5 off unlimited carnival ride wristband for military & immediate family, purchased at the Fair, Aug 13 only, with coupon available at admission gate.
- Missouri State Fair Shoot Out Truck & Tractor Pulls – 12 p.m. at State Fair Grandstand – Tickets required
- Motocross – Final Round Missouri State Fair Cross Series – 7 p.m. at State Fair Arena – Tickets required
Aug. 14
Farm Bureau/Farm Family Day
$1 off adult gate admission with the coupon available at County Farm Bureau offices. Free Tram Rides for All Ages sponsored by Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council and soy checkoff.
- Pro Pulling League – 6 p.m. at State Fair Grandstand – Tickets required
- ATV/Dirt Bike Rodeo – 7 p.m. at State Fair Arena – Tickets required
Aug. 15
Adult & Senior Admission Discount
Give a minimum $2 donation to Feeding Missouri OR donate a minimum of 2 non-perishable food items at the tent outside the Centennial ticket booth to receive a coupon redeemable for $2 admission at the ticket booth.
Regular admission prices apply with no can donation ($15, ages 13+)
Carnival Discount
Most carnival rides $2 all day. Some exclusions may apply.
Vendor/Concession Discount
- Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show – 7 p.m. at State Fair Grandstand – Tickets required
- MSF Truck & Farm Tractor Pull – 6 p.m. at State Fair Arena – Tickets required
Aug. 16
Senior Appreciation Day
$2 off adult & senior gate admission with special front page coupon available on today’s Sedalia Democrat newspaper
- Cory Asbury and Cain – 7:30 p.m. at State Fair Grandstand – Tickets required
Aug. 17
Thrifty Thursday Carnival Coupon
$25 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristband (savings of $10), Thursday, Aug 17 only.
- The Country Comeback Tour with Shenandoah, Billy Dean and Wade Hayes – 7:30 p.m. at State Fair Grandstand – Tickets required
Aug. 18
Missouri Electric Cooperatives Day
Free LED nightlights to the first 1,500 visitors to the Missouri Electric Cooperatives Building on this day
- Bull Riding Competition – 8 p.m. at State Fair Arena – Tickets required
- Nelly with Rahzel – 7:30 p.m. at State Fair Grandstand – Tickets required
Aug. 19
- Bull Riding Competition – 8 p.m. at State Fair Arena – Tickets required
- Riley Green with Randy Houser – 7:30 p.m. at State Fair Grandstand – Tickets required
Aug. 20
Family Preparedness Half-Price Day
$7 gate admission all day age 13+
$2 youth age 6-12
- Demolition Derby – 2 p.m. at State Fair Arena – Tickets required
- 2023 Powri 410 Sprint Cars, B Modifieds & Super Stocks, Show Me Vintage Race Cars – 6 p.m. at the State Fair Grandstand – Tickets required