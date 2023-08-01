Beyonce, Jonas Brothers among artists coming to St. Louis this August

Several top artists will be live in concert this month in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — August is going to be lit! Several top artists will be live in concert this month showcasing their diverse beats, style and energy.

"Queen Bey," Nickelback and the Jonas Brothers will showcase their latest hits at different entertainment venues in the St. Louis area. These are just some of the artists who will be gracing the Lou with their presence and sound all month long.

Beyonce

Renaissance World Tour

Where: The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis

When: 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21

Beyonce Knowles-Carter is best known for her hit songs "Alien Superstar," "Break My Soul," and "Single Ladies." The American singer-songwriter performs catchy dance and vocal moves with flare and pizzazz. Originally from Houston, Texas, she was born to Tina and Mathew Knowles in the early 80s.' She is currently married to Jay-Z, Brooklyn, New York native, who demonstrates his creativity through rap-lingo alongside his wife.

The last time the St. Louis-area "Beyhive" heard from their queen on stage was during her "On The Run II" tour about five years ago.

Tickets are still on sale from $31 to $530 for available general and VIP seats. Verified fan sales have closed. For ticket information, click here.

Nickelback

Get Rollin’ Tour

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

The Canadian rock band Nickelback will be in the city rocking out to a series of top hits such as “Someday,” “How You Remind Me” and “Photograph” among other music records.

According to Canada’s Walk of Fame. where they were inducted in 2007, all three Kroeger brothers - singer-guitarist Chad, bassist Mike and drummer Brandon formed the band Nickelback with guitarist Ryan Peake in the tiny town of Hanna, Alberta.

The event lineup featured in the tour includes Josh Ross and Brantley Gilbert. Ticket prices are between $73 and $150. For ticket information, click here.

Luke Bryan

Country On Tour 2023

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

According to National Today, the country music singer and songwriter’s career dates back to the early 2000s when he contributed to several fellow artists' albums and released debut singles and albums of his own. Country hits like “My Honky Tonk History,” “All My Friends Say” and “Spring Break With Ally My Friends,” were just to name a few.

Entry requirements are subject to change. For ticket information, click here.

Jonas Brothers

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

“Sucker,” “S.O.S.” and “Burnin’ Up” are notable among hundreds of "Jonatics" in the St. Louis area. The American pop-rock band - composed of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas - skyrocketed into stardom in 2005 when they signed with Disney’s Hollywood Records and dropped “S.O.S.,” according to Britannica, a fact-checked online encyclopedia.

For ticket information, click here.

Musiq Soulchild

Where: City Winery St. Louis

When: 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26

Taalib Hassan Johnson, also known as Musiq Soulchild, will grace St. Louisan ears and soundwaves with a blend of R&B, funk, blues and jazz in singles like “Love,” “sobeautiful,” and “Halfcrazy” of the early 2000s.

According to the City Winery, ticket costs vary including stage premier for $85, premier for $80, reserve for $75, and barstool for $75. For more information, click here.

Lil Baby

Where: Enterprise Center

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

Dominique Armani Jones, widely known as Lil Baby meets Gloria Hallelujah Woods, commonly known as GloRilla, on stage at the Enterprise Center in the Lou this month. This partnership comes following their collaboration on rap hits like “Popping,” “No Guidance,” and “On Wat U On,” with rappers Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo.

For more information regarding tickets, click here.

MoneyBagg Yo

Larger Than Life Tour

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis

When: 7-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Speaking of MoneyBagg Yo, he will perform with Finesse 2 Tymes, Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler and YTB Fatt. Sexxy Red, or Janae Anand Nierah Wherry, is a St. Louis native who has become largely noticed for her raunchy lyrics as a female rapper.

For more information, click here.

Nelly

Where: Illinois State Fairgrounds, Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Nelly’s former lover and co-artist on “Body On Me,” Ashanti, is in the concert lineup alongside Ja Rule. The hit-making trio is best known for “Mesmerize,” “Always On Time,” and more, dating back to the early 2000s.