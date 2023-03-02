Celebrate flowers, fine art at Art in Bloom festival at Saint Louis Art Museum

The event returns in person, after two years virtually, for guests to enjoy from Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5.

ST. LOUIS — The annual Art in Bloom festival returns to the Saint Louis Art Museum to celebrate fine art and fresh flowers.

The event returns in person, after two years virtually, for guests to enjoy from Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5.

Dozens of works from the Museum's collection will be interpreted through floral designs created by florists from around the region. Works including ceramics, paintings, metalwork and more will be interpreted by floral designs.

The three-day festival will also host ticketed events, family activities, dining, a lecture and shopping.

On Saturday, March 4, Art in Bloom will host a ticketed program, Flowers After Hours, for guests 21 and over. The program begins at 6 p.m. and will feature live music, a photo booth and cocktails, as well as the galleries. Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for other guests.

For families, on Sunday, March 5, there will be floral-inspired activities and a scavenger hunt through the galleries. The Family florals event will run from noon to 4 p.m.

Art in Bloom is open to the public starting at 10 a.m. each day and is free to tour the galleries. Museum members will be allowed to tour the galleries starting as early as 8 a.m. each day.

Find a full list of events and where to buy tickets on the Museum's website.