Mission Taco Joint adds new retro arcade, event space at its St. Charles restaurant

“Tacos and arcade games are a fun mix,” co-owner Adam Tilford said in a news release.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Mission Taco Joint on Monday opened a new retro arcade and event space at its St. Charles restaurant, located at 1650 Beale St.

The space has been in the works since last summer and is the company’s second retro arcade, which follows the success of its first, located at Mission Taco Joint in Kirkwood, the company said in a press release.

“Tacos and arcade games are a fun mix,” co-owner Adam Tilford said in the release. “With the new arcade and event space at our St. Charles location, our hope is to create a fun spot for families, kids and adults alike to enjoy while dining at our restaurants.”

The arcade area, which includes six pinball games, skee-ball, and 16 retro arcade games, leads to a cabana-style bar in the back that serves draft beer and margaritas, the company said.