Blue Angels return to Chesterfield for this weekend's Spirit of St. Louis Air Show

Get ready to see (and hear!) the famous Blue Angels in the area this weekend.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming back to St. Louis to put on a high-flying show this weekend.

Blue Angels are crowd favorites every time they’re in town. It’ll be their first performance here since 2019. They’ll be flying in formation for the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo in Chesterfield.

The weekend performance also will make history as the St. Louis County-made F/A-18 Super Hornet makes its debut and return to the area.

Note: The video above is from November 2021 when the Blue Angels visited Chesterfield to preview the 2022 air show.

There are several things to know for those looking to watch the awe-inspiring show, along with other air show performances that are scheduled at the event.

How can you see the Blue Angels and other air show performances?

Several air show performers are expected to take to the skies over Chesterfield June 11-12 as part of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo.

Tickets are required and can only be purchased online. There will be no tickets available for purchase at the game. Visit the air show website for ticket information.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. with the STEM Expo going from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

When will the Blue Angels perform this weekend?

The air show portion of the event goes from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers said they don’t post performer schedules, but the Blue Angels typically perform last.

Don’t be surprised if you see (and hear!) the Super Hornets flying around St. Louis County Thursday and Friday ahead of the air show. The Blue Angels are set to arrive at 10 a.m. Thursday and could practice later that morning into the afternoon. Several other air performers could also take to the skies for pre-show practices Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Who else is performing in the air show?

While the Blue Angels will likely be the headliners, several other planes are ready to put on daring shows.

Air show performers and planes include:

Boeing B-17G, “Yankee Lady”

Skip Stewart

Matt Younkin in a Beech 18

B-29 Doc

Phillips 66 Team

PB4Y-2 Privateer

Dakota Territory Air Museum Hawker Hurricane

F-35A

de Havilland DH-98 Mosquito

Supermarine Spitfire Mk IXe

Military Aviation Museum Hawker Hurricane

US Arm Black Daggars

Military Aviation Museum Spitfire

Warbird Heritage Foundation Moonbeam McSwine P-51D

Warbird Heritage Foundation A-4B Skyhawk

Warbird Heritage Foundation FG-1D Corsair

Boeing EA-18G Growler

Shikorsky MH-60 Blackhawk

What is the STEM Expo?

There will be plenty of activities on the ground, with a heavy focus on STEM activities and demonstrations.

“Kids of all ages can interact with science, technology, engineering and math,” said air show and STEM expo coordinator Mark Sutherland in an interview previewing the event last November.

2022 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo details