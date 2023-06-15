Juneteenth events happening across north St. Louis County in leadup to federal holiday

The inaugural North St. Louis County Juneteenth Celebration spotlights "Black joy" throughout north county over several days.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The inaugural North St. Louis County Juneteenth Celebration is under way in celebration of "Black joy" throughout the northside leading up to the federal holiday on June 19.

According to a press release from the office of Chairwoman Shalonda Webb of District 4, the northside celebration is a five-day event that includes collaboration among St. Louis County Council District 1 and 4, and mayors throughout north county.

Note: The video above is from June 14.

Webb has partnered with Councilwoman Rita Days of District 1 to kick off this year's theme, "Together We Can!", and each event will shine a spotlight on vast African American contributions and culture.

Some of the upcoming events planned for the celebration are as follows:

Friday, June 16

Community Beautification Events from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

24:1 Movie Watch

Saturday, June 17

Bellefontaine Neighbors Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ferguson Juneteenth Celebration from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Community Worship Events at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Juneteenth Music Festival in Florissant from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday, June 19

86th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner Thriving Forward at 5:30 p.m.

Dellwood parade followed by a full community event at their Recreation Center from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. To register for the parade, click here.

To view the full event itinerary and more details, do so here. (Note: The document will be updated as more information is confirmed).

Don't forget, there are opportunities for volunteer and sponsorship available. If you would like to sign up as a volunteer, fill out this form.

Juneteenth marks the effective end of slavery in the U.S. On June 19, 1865, U.S. federal troops went to Galveston, Texas to let enslaved people know that they were freed after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by former President Abraham Lincoln two years prior.

"Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the U.S. and is considered the longest-running African American holiday," according to History.com. "On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday."

The nationwide celebration for Juneteenth is slated for Monday, June 19.