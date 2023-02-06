Pride Month: How to celebrate in the St. Louis area

5 On Your Side has put together a list of ways you can mark Pride Month, whether by dining out or by attending an event.

ST. LOUIS — June is Pride Month. Celebrations, events and specials are planned all month long throughout the St. Louis area in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

5 On Your Side has put together a list of ways you can mark Pride Month, whether by dining out or by attending an event.

PrideFest

The big PrideFest celebration is returning to downtown St. Louis. PrideSTL announced this year's theme as "Diversity Creates Community."

The group will host a kickoff event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24 in downtown St. Louis. Kat Graham and Betty Who will take the stage and headline the event.

The Grand Parade will take place beginning at noon on Sunday, June 25. It will run down Market Street starting at 8th and Market, past the PrideFest grounds and ending at 18th and Market.

Cece Peinston and Idina Menzel headline the stage on Sunday, June 25.

Vendors, local artists, a children's area, a food court and much more will all be available throughout PrideFest.

Stay up-to-date on the latest information regarding PrideFest here.

City Foundry STL

The second annual "Made with Pride" pop-up market will take place from Wednesday, June 21 through Saturday, June 24.

The pop-up will feature around 70 LGBTQIA+ small business vendors, artists, retailers, nonprofits and more.

Here are the hours:

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June, 23

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Find more information here.

City Museum

Join the City Museum on Friday, June 9 on the Rooftop for their annual Pride Drag Show.

Listen to music, dance and hang out at the City Nights Drag Show from 8 p.m. to midnight. The show will feature Akasha Royale, Robyn Hearts, Tassandra Crush, Calexus Carrington-Steele and Avery C. Lauren.

The event is for guests 21 years and older and an ID is required. Get your tickets here.

Eckert's Farm

The pick-your-own family farm and country store in Belleville, Illinois, announced the return of its PRIDE Love Sundae. It will be offered at the new Mr. E's Cider Donut & Custard Shop.

The special will benefit PFLAG, the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families.

The sundae includes a rainbow cake, vanilla custard, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. It will be available for purchase for $6 throughout the month.

Find more information about Eckert's Farm here.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

Join the queens from Haus of Nebula for burgers, brunch, boozy cocktails and more at drag brunch at Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

The drag brunch will kick off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at 1033 McCausland Avenue.

Tickets include an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, one complimentary mimosa and of course a fabulous performance. Tickets are $35 each and are on sale now here.

Hi-Pointe will also offer a specialty Pride milkshake throughout the month at multiple locations. The shake features Ronnie's vanilla ice cream, fresh blackberries, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. A portion of the proceeds from every shake sold will benefit PROMO.

Find more information about the drag brunch show and the specialty milkshake here.

Missouri Historical Society

Throughout June, the Missouri Historical Society will have the Gateway to Pride exhibit and host festivities to raise awareness of St. Louis' LGBTQIA+ history.

Here's a list of events they are hosting this month:

Find more information on the exhibit and events here.

Mission Taco Joint

All Mission Taco Joint locations in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas will offer The Unicorn Taco in honor of Pride month.

The restaurant's first-ever dessert taco will be available throughout the month for guests to purchase. It is made with a waffle cone that is dipped in pink-colored Callebaut white chocolate and filled with Fruity Pebbles cereal milk-flavored ice cream. It is then dipped in white chocolate again and covered with cereal.

A portion of proceeds from each taco sold will be donated to the Metro Trans Umbrella Group in St. Louis and Transformations in Kansas City.

Six Flags St. Louis

Pride St. Louis and Six Flags have partnered to bring Pride Night back to the park. The second annual after-hours event will feature rides, food, special entertainment and more.

Pride Night at Six Flags will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 2. Tickets are required for the event.

Specialty cocktails and merchandise will be available for purchase. Rehab St. Louis' Divas of the Grove will perform from 8:30-9:30 p.m. in the Palace Gardens.

Special decor, lights and photo opportunities will be available for guests to experience throughout the event.

Find more information on Pride Night and how to purchase tickets here.

Soulard Pride

The Soulard Pride parade and festival will take place on Saturday, June 10.

Festivities will take place throughout the day and a golf cart parade will kick off at 11 a.m. The festival will begin at noon on Menard Street between Russell and Allen. Vendors, entertainment, merchandise and much more will be available for guests!

Stay up-to-date on the latest information about Soulard Pride here.

St. Charles Pride

The 2023 St. Charles Pride Festival will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Family Arena.

The festival will include local vendors, entertainment and much more for guests to enjoy! According to its website, there will not be a parade this year.

A full list of entertainment and vendors will be announced soon. Stay up-to-date on the festival here.

Steve's Hot Dogs

Starting June 1, Steve's Hot Dogs will feature a special lineup of drinks and a special PRIDE Dog to celebrate Pride Month.

A portion of the proceeds from the specials sold will support PROMO Missouri.

Here are their specials:

Queer-tini: Gina, Campari, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Grape Juice

Gina, Campari, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Grape Juice Blue My Mind: Vodka, Blue Curacao, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice & Ginger Ale

Vodka, Blue Curacao, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice & Ginger Ale Beach, Please: Guava Fruit Rum, White Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice & Strawberry Syrup.

Guava Fruit Rum, White Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice & Strawberry Syrup. Pride Dog: Smoked all beef dog on a bakery fresh bun topped with Tricolor Bell peppers, Fried Artichoke, Grilled Mango Sauce & Blueberry Chipotle Sauce.

Find more information on Steve's Hot Dogs here.

St. Louis Cardinals

Celebrate Pride Month with the St. Louis Cardinals at their 6th Annual Pride Night at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Reds at 7:15 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Fans can purchase a special Theme Ticket to receive a rainbow Cardinals jersey. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to St. Louis Queer+ Support Helpline which is dedicated to facilitating healing spaces and providing holistic support for queer St. Louisans to thrive.

Find more information on Pride Night and purchase a Theme Ticket here.

The Fountain on Locust

Starting June 1, the restaurant will feature a special lineup of drinks and sundaes in honor of Pride Month.

A portion of the proceeds of every Pride special sold during the month will benefit PROMO Missouri.

Here are there specials:

Born This Way: Curacao, Vanilla Vodka, Champagne, Vanilla Ice Cream and Strawberry Ice Cream

Curacao, Vanilla Vodka, Champagne, Vanilla Ice Cream and Strawberry Ice Cream A Lil' Fruity: Vanilla Ice Cream with Banana Liqueur, Coconut Liqueur, and Pineapple Juice blended

Vanilla Ice Cream with Banana Liqueur, Coconut Liqueur, and Pineapple Juice blended LesBeHonest: Strawberry & Vanilla Ice Cream, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry & marshmallow sauces & whipped cream

Read more about their hours, menu and locations here.