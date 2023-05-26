Kicking curbside to the curb! St. Louis County Greek Festival back to normal this year

After three years of curbside festivals due to COVID-19, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will host the festival in person this year.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Opa! For the first time in three years, you can have a seat at the St. Louis County Greek Festival.

The COVID-19 pandemic relegated the Memorial Day weekend event to drive-thru only the past three years, but now it's back at full strength.

This will come as no surprise, the main draw of this Greek festival, and probably most Greek celebrations, are the food and drinks.

Working out of the sun and in the shade, Amy Loli is volunteering for the church.

"I am making a classic Greek frappe, it is one of the most beloved Greek coffees known throughout out Greece, especially during summertime," Loli said.

It's simple to make, but delicious. Loli says it's made with Nescafe, sugar, ice and milk.

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Town and Country hosts the four-day St. Louis Count Greek Festival every Memorial Day weekend.

In addition to delicious coffee, there's also fabulous food.

"My favorite food at the festival is the lamb shank, you can't go wrong with the lamb shank," Festival Chairman Greg Simos said. "And then second would be the gyro, the gyro is a classic Greek feast."

It's all a feast at the St. Louis County Greek Festival and up until this year, it was a feast you had to eat in the car.

"We are back in person for the first time in three years," Simos said. "We've been curbside...it was good for us, we survived."

Simos says it's certainly better to be back to normal.

"We're Greeks, we love entertaining, we love parties, this is a big party and we love sharing our culture," he said.

The forecast for 2023 is ideal, something that hasn't been the case in years past.

"Not in my memory," Simos said. "We've always had at least some rain or storms, so this is amazing."

Hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.