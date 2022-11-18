Here’s 5 events to check out in the St. Louis area this weekend

From a free, first-of-its-kind documentary screening in St. Louis to the start of many holiday lights displays, Today in St. Louis has great ideas for the weekend.

ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!

Here are five of our favorite events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Nov. 18-20.

The 7th annual Winterfest at Kiener Plaza kicks off Saturday. Winterfest officially starts with five hours of family fun Saturday from 3-8:30 p.m. Then they’ll turn on the tree of lights and end with fireworks. This continues through New Year’s Day.

If you’re looking for a first-of-its-kind screening in Missouri, check out the free screening of Free Chol Soo Lee. It is the true story of a Korean immigrant who was wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in the 1970s.

It sparked a national pan-Asian movement, but that history is largely unknown. You can catch the film Friday at 6 p.m. at Webster University’s Winifred Moore Auditorium. A panel discussion will follow with St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, journalist Aisha Sultan, journalist Sarah Fenske and the founder of the Missouri Wrongful Conviction Project, Megan Crane.

Garden Glow opens to the general public on Saturday at the Missouri Botanical Garden. This year, the garden is celebrating 10 years of magic and memories. Admission prices and entry times vary by date.

The 37th annual Winter Wonderland Light Display opens Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Tilles Park in Ladue. This family-friendly holiday tradition has more than 100 displays across the park’s 75 acres. This weekend is for walk-through experiences only. Starting Novv. 23 you can drive your car or ride in a horse drawn carriage.

If you’re “rooking” for an over-the-top holiday event this weekend, look for the Jingle Holiday pop-up at the St. Louis Chess Central West End Campus Friday morning starting at 10 a.m. There are two ways to experience it — naughty or nice. The nice event costs $5 a person and is for the whole family. The naughty hours are for adults, and the cost is $15. Reservations must be made in advance.