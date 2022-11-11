Winterfest returns for its 7th year at Kiener Plaza

Winterfest returns on Saturday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 1 at Kiener Plaza.

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch Park Foundation's Winterfest returns for its seventh year with plenty of festivities, attractions and experiences to offer.

Winterfest, presented by Bank of America and World Wide Technology, returns on Saturday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 1 at Kiener Plaza. Hours will be on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Attractions and experiences including ice skating, s'mores stations and igloos will return this holiday season for guests to enjoy.

Kiener Plaza will be decorated with 70,000 twinkling lights under the shadow of the Gateway Arch.

Festivities kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 with the second annual Winterfest 5K, presented by Caleres, and Kids Fun Run. The route includes a journey past Kiener Plaza, the Old Courthouse and the ground of the Gateway Arch National Park. Registration is now open.

On Nov. 19, Winterfest will celebrate the opening day from noon to 8 p.m. including free skate rentals!

Saturday, Dec. 3 will host One Nation Day to showcase the best of St. Louis. The day will host the Winter Market and sports teams for guests to enjoy. The market will include Series Six, STL ArtWorks, Arch Apparel and more!

Certain weekends will include St. Louis Blues-sponsored 3-on-3 hockey tournaments and lessons, visits from princesses and superheroes and a New Year's Eve firework celebration.

To view the full schedule of events happening during the holiday season at Winterfest, click here.