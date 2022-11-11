Happy holidays! These are the holiday light displays to visit this season

You can't go wrong visiting a light display this time of year.

ST. LOUIS — It's the time of year in which holiday light displays open up for the season. Check out this round-up of light displays you won't want to miss.

WonderLight's Christmas

The WonderLight's Christmas drive-through LED light show will take place this holiday season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Those driving through WonderLight's Christmas will turn on their radio to watch more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to a variety of traditional and new Christmas music. For more information on the light show, click here.

When: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m., Nov. 11- Jan. 1.

Where: World Wide Technology Raceway: 1905 Collinsville Road, Madison, Illinois.

Cost: $30 per car with up to seven passengers. Large RVs and full-size buses are not permitted. Larger parties can be accommodated for a higher price. Click here to purchase tickets.

Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch St. Louis

The 37th annual Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch is back this November with an even bigger light show than 2021. Brewery lights visitors will see a million twinkling lights on the walk down Pestalozzi Street at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Catch the nightly parade at 7:30 p.m., view the 50-foot digital holiday tree or take the kids to the Kids' Zone at this St. Louis holiday tradition.

On nights from Nov. 21-23, Nov. 28-30, Dec. 5-7, Dec. 12-14, Dec. 19. and Dec. 26-27, there will be a free drive-thru light show open to the public. For more information on Brewery Lights, click here.

When: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays Nov. 17-Dec. 30.

Where: Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery: 1200 Lynch Street, St. Louis, Missouri.

Cost: $10 for an adult standard ticket. Children ages five and younger enter for free with a general admission ticket. VIP tickets are available for purchase.

Santa's Magical Kingdom

Visit Santa's Magical Kingdom this holiday season for a spectacular drive-through light show with millions of twinkling lights. Santa's elves have been hard at work setting up the Magical Kingdom, and it's something you won't want to miss. You'll see a tunnel of dancing lights, twinkling trees and so much more. To learn more about Santa's Magical Kingdom, click here.

When: Nightly from Nov. 18 - Jan. 8. Open from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. Monday -Thursday.

Where: Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park: 5300 Fox Creek Road, Eureka, Missouri.

Cost: Monday-Thursday: $30 per car. Friday- Sunday and Dec. 19- Dec. 22: $35 per car. The price for larger vehicles can be found here. CASH ONLY.

Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park

Take a walk, enjoy a carriage ride or drive through the 37th year of Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park. See the lights fashioned into characters and winter scenes and admire the beauty of the park decorated from top-to-bottom in lights. To learn more about Winter Wonderland, click here.

When: 5:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m., Nov. 18 - Dec. 30 (closed on Christmas Day. See the schedule here.

Where: Tilles Park: 9551 Litzsinger Rd, St. Louis, Missouri.

Cost: Walking tickets: $8. Carriage ride tickets: $17, $110, $160. Car tickets:$15 per car (must be bought on site with CASH or CHECK ONLY.), the cost for larger vehicles can be found here.

Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights

Ameren Missouri kicks off the 2022 holiday season with the Festival of Lights taking place in Downtown St. Louis this November. The festival is also the opening of Winterfest in Downtown St. Louis. Catch the lighting of the Salvation Army tree of lights, too. Learn more about the Festival of Lights by clicking here.

When: Noon - 8:30 p.m., Nov. 19

Where: Kiener Plaza: 500 Chestnut Street, St. Louis, Missouri.

Cost: Free

Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden

Missouri Botanical Garden celebrates its 10th year of Garden Glow this holiday season. Stop by and see the nearly two million lights adorning the Garden. Enjoy s’mores, festive drinks and photo opportunities at the Garden as well as the new light shows in the Garden's Climatron. To learn more about Garden Glow and its offerings, click here.

When: Nov. 19 - Jan. 7.

Where: Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri.

Cost: Public admission: $22 for adults/ $10 for children ages 3 - 12. Click here for additional pricing for members.

U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo

Wild Lights at the Zoo is back for the 2022 holiday season. Come by and check out the light displays throughout the Zoo like the 40-foot walk-through lighted tree, a Meet Me in St. Louie light display and many more.

Visit Penguin & Puffin Coast and the Bayer Insectarium at the Zoo. NOTE: These will be the only animal attractions open and included in the Wild Lights tickets. To learn more about the U.S. Bank Wild Lights show and its offerings, click here.

When: Select nights, Nov. 25 - Dec. 30. Click here for the schedule.

Where: Saint Louis Zoo: 1 Government Drive, St. Louis, Missouri.

Cost: Admission prices vary upon the date of attendance. Free parking on a first-come, first-serve basis.