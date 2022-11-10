Where to get free Thanksgiving turkeys, meals this holiday season

Here's a list of organizations, churches and non-profits around the St. Louis area hosting free Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and dinners.

ST. LOUIS — As the holiday season approaches, many organizations, non-profits and churches are coming together to give away Thanksgiving turkeys and meals.

5 On Your Side has compiled a list of when and where you can get your Thanksgiving meal:

Operation Food Search

Operation Food Search is giving out approximately 1,000 turkeys in one day. They will also be providing boxes of nonperishable items to serve. Dozens of Schnucks employees and volunteers will help distribute the items.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11

Where: 1644 Lotsie Blvd. St. Louis, Missouri

Francis Howell School District

The school district will partner will the St. Louis Area Foodbank and Sodexo to distribute free groceries for Thanksgiving. Each family will receive a turkey, potatoes, a gallon of milk, macaroni and cheese, stuffing mix and more for their meal. 150 meals will be distributed, it is open to the public and is first come, first served.

When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23

Where: 4606 Central School Road, St. Charles, Missouri.

Find more information about the free-drive-thru event here.

St. Luke's United Methodist Church

Enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal at St. Luke's United Methodist Church this holiday season. The event is free and open to the public.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28

Where: 2761 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis, Missouri

Volunteers are needed for this event. You can sign up and learn more about the event here.