ST. LOUIS — Fans of the hit musical "Hamilton" will have to wait longer for the show to return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The theatre announced it has postponed the engagement of "Hamilton," which was scheduled for May 5 through June 7.

The Fox is in discussion with the show's producers to reschedule, but there is no word on when that could be. Ticket holders should keep their tickets until new dates are announced, a press release said.

"The Fabulous Fox Theatre hopes to bring the show to St. Louis in 2020, but as with all things related to COVID-19 and the social distancing necessary to keep guests and associates safe, theatre management will follow the lead of government and health officials in this matter," the release said.

Tickets for the production went on sale in January.

The Fox has been able to reschedule some of the shows that had been postponed.

RELATED: The Fabulous Fox announces new dates for ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ plans to reschedule ‘Cats’

More local news

Boeing makes 3D-printed face shields for healthcare workers

Local hospital plays 'Happy' every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged

This new Schlafly beer is helping workers hit hardest during COVID-19

Teen with special needs recovers from COVID-19