See the GLOW! Union Station holding neon-themed event through May

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Union Station is getting a neon makeover for spring.

GLOW at Union Station is a neon-themed event with numerous fun activities and events for visitors to experience starting Friday through the end of May.

GLOW at Union Station will be free to visitors with aquarium admission.

At the Union Station lake there will be a Fire & Light Show every hour in the evening and carnival games will be set up on Union Station Plaza.

Visitors will also be able to stop by the Soda Fountain Diner for a neon souvenir cup for to-go shakes.

At the St. Louis Aquarium, activities include glowing animals like scorpions that glow under black light and coral formations, according to a news release about the event. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about these animals and why they glow from aquarium staff members.

In addition to the aquarium activities, the St. Louis Wheel will be aglow nightly with “millions of colors and patterns,” according to the news release.