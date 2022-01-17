Downtown St. Patrick's Day parade returns to in-person for 2022

The parade is scheduled for noon on Saturday, March 12.

ST. LOUIS — Downtown St. Louis will have its 53rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade this year, organizers announced.

The parade is scheduled for noon on Saturday, March 12. It will begin at 20th and Market Streets and travel east, ending at Broadway and Clark streets.

The parade has more than 120 units, including marching bands, floats, character balloons, clowns and more than 5,000 marchers.

"Over 250,000 spectators regularly attend, the largest of any event in downtown St. Louis, packing the streets with smiling Irish eyes and festive green attire," the parade's website states.

We are exactly 8 weeks from the 53rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Join us Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 12:00 PM in Downtown St. Louis. ☘️ Posted by St. Patrick's Day Parade, St. Louis on Saturday, January 15, 2022

The Dogtown St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Festival is also currently on for March 17 after being canceled the last two years, according to its website.

Cottleville's Shamrock Run & Parade is also making a return this year on March 12.