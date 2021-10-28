Go Karting On Ice coming to St. Louis in March 2022

A custom-made ice track is coming to Centene Community Ice Center from March 17-20, 2022

ST. LOUIS — You have the chance to drift away from your regular go-karting experience this winter by spending your last days of the season racing on ice. Yes, you read that right: ice.

In March 2022, the Centene Community Ice Center will be transformed into a custom-made ice track.

Go Karting On Ice is the perfect way for family and friends to have some high-speed, competitive fun, organizers said in a news release. Not only are you competing against others, but you'll also face challenging obstacles as you drive around the track. During the session, a team of experts will provide tips on how to glide at safe speeds and navigate the course. There will also be stylish racing clothes provided so you can get into character.

When you step off of the ice, you can grab a cocktail from the winter-themed bar. Traditional winter games like curling, hockey shooting and ice luges will also be available to guests so you'll be entertained even when you're not in the kart.

It takes place March 17-20 at the ice center on Casino Centre Drive in Maryland Heights.

Tickets are available now and cost $55 per person. Click here to purchase yours.