Things to do this fall in the St. Louis area

Here is a list of fall events being held around the area this year

ST. LOUIS — Are you ready for sweater weather, fallen leaves and all things pumpkin-flavored?

Fall is right around the corner and there are several different ways to celebrate in the St. Louis area.

We've compiled a list of fall and Halloween events being held around the area this year. If you know of an event you'd like us to add to the list, send us an email.

Eckert's

Pick-your-own apple season is in full swing at Eckert's Belleville and Grafton farms.

Weekday field access costs $2 and it's $5 on the weekends. Children under 2 years old are free. Reserve tickets for pick-your-own apple season on Eckert's website.

Eckert’s is also offering a fall dating package at the Belleville farm for guests 21 years and older. “Orchard Date Night” features apple picking, a hard cider tasting and snacks to share with your date while enjoying live music. Two date nights are planned for Sept. 9 and 16. Tickets are $30 per person and include a tractor ride, two pounds of pick-your-own apples to take home, draft pumpkin beer, a flight of hard cider and a snack pack. Tickets and details about Orchard Date Night are available online here.

Eckert's is also hosting Apple Fest during weekends in September where guests can enjoy live entertainment, festival foods and children activities.

Gourdy’s Pumpkin Run will be held at the Belleville farm on Oct. 30. Sight up on Eckert's website.

Millstadt corn maze

The 12-acre corn maze at Eckert’s Millstadt farm will open for the season on Sept. 11.

Earlier this year, Eckert’s held a corn maze design competition where participants created a design to honor health care workers. The farm received more than 50 entries and recently announced the winner.

Ryleigh Thompson, a high school student in Illinois, won the competition with her hand-drawn design.

Eckert’s said it will donate $1 of each admission ticket sold in September to the Friends of Saint Louis Municipal School of Nursing Scholarship. Health care workers will also be able to visit for free on Sept. 17 and 18.

In addition to the corn maze, Eckert’s will have a petting zoo, mini golf, carnival rides, a pumpkin canyon and 70-foot slide.

Visit the Eckert's website for information on tickets and hours.

Grant's Farm

Two events are returning to Grant’s Farm this year: Fall Fest and the Halloween drive-thru. Both events kick off on Sept. 30.

Fall Fest will be held on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy fall-themed food and drinks and family-friendly activities, including:

Fun Zone play area $8 per child under 14; free for adults Features a large corn sandbox, interactive games and farm equipment to explore

Hayrides for $10, pony rides for $8 and a petting zoo

Pumpkin and gourd decorating, after picking and purchasing from the pumpkin patch

The Halloween drive-thru will be held Thursdays through Sundays. Grant’s Farm said this event sold out last year when it was launched. Guests will need to make a reservation to attend.

Each car will receive a complimentary bag of candy and a scavenger hunt sheet. Grant’s Farm is offering two options for upgraded bundles:

Tricks n’ Treats package for $30:

Six cans of Fanta

Cinnamon sugar pretzel bites

Two light-up toys

Grant's Farm Halloween drive-thru window cling

Spooktacular package for $50:

Same items that are in the Tricks n’ Treats package

Pumpkin pie caramel bites by the Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company

A digital green screen photo of your family car

Visit Grant's Farm website for more information.

Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery in Greenville, Illinois, is hosting its Fall Fest on the Farm on Oct. 9.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and is free to the public.

At the event, guests can walk around the pasture to see the farm animals, play games and enjoy grilled cheese sandwiches and fried cheese curds for lunch.

Click here for more information on the event.

The countdown to Fall Fest is on! Mark your calendars for Saturday October 9. We can’t wait to see you! #marcootjerseycreamery #fallfest pic.twitter.com/lNH2e4ZmVK — Marcoot Creamery (@MarcootCreamery) August 31, 2021

Magic House

The Magic House is inviting families to its Fall Farm Festival on Sept. 11.

The festival will be held from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and the cost is included with museum admission.

During the event, kids can meet with local farmers to learn about where food comes from, sit on a tractor and participate in agricultural activities. Guests can also see farm animals in the museum’s front play garden.

Apple Butter Festival

The small town of Kimmswick is hosting its annual Apple Butter Festival from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30-31.

The Kimmswick Historical Society will gather the Friday before the festival to peel and prepare the apples.

“Early, before dawn, on each day of the festival, the wood burning fire is lighted, the kettle is filled with apples and cooking and stirring continues for seven to eight hours until the fragrant spread is thick enough to be sealed in jars.”

The festival includes a miniature train, petting zoo and pony rides. Apple butter is for sale each day of the festival or until the last jar is sold.

Visit Kimmswick's Apple Butter Festival website for more information.

Six Flags

“Chill by day, thrills at night.”

Fright Fest will be back at Six Flags St. Louis this year from Sept. 24-Oct. 31.

It features family-friendly shows and attractions during the day and "thrilling" rides and haunted houses at night.