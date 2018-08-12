The Muny cuts Mary Poppins, Sweeney Todd from 2021 season

Current season ticket holders for the 2021 season will be contacted personally with detailed information regarding updated seating options

ST. LOUIS — America’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre is hard at work, preparing for its upcoming summer season.

But unlike its original show plan, the Muny has decided to cut two popular shows from its lineup.

Both Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd will be moved to the 2022 season.

5 On Your Side confirmed the news with Managing Director Kwofe Coleman. However, Coleman did not tell us the reason behind the change.

Here’s a look at the updated show dates:

Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 26 – Aug. 1)

The Sound of Music (Aug. 3 – 9)

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Aug. 12 – 18)

On Your Feet! (Aug. 21 – 27)

Chicago (Aug. 30 – Sept. 5)

Current season ticket holders for the 2021 season will be contacted personally with detailed information regarding updated seating options. New subscriptions for the 2021 five-show package will begin June 21 with single tickets becoming available July 12.

Tickets can be purchased online at Muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900. The Forest Park box office is currently closed for walk-up service.

For Muny president and CEO Denny Reagan, the 2021 season will be his last as president, before retiring in December. Reagan, who has worked for The Muny since 1968. He plans to become a senior advisor in January.