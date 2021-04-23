The Muny names Managing Director Kwofe Coleman as next president and CEO

Coleman began working summers at The Muny as a teenager

ST. LOUIS — The Muny’s board has named Kwofe Coleman as the 103-year-old outdoor theater’s next president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Coleman, who has served as The Muny’s managing director since 2018, will succeed Denny Reagan, who plans to retire this December. Reagan, who has worked for The Muny since 1968 and served as president and CEO since 1991, will become senior adviser in January.

Just as Reagan did, Coleman began working summers at The Muny as a teenager. From his start as an usher in 1998, Coleman advanced through posts in many areas of the theater’s operations, starting full time as staff accountant in 2008, overseeing finances and payroll.

As digital communications manager, in 2011 Coleman formed The Muny’s digital communications department, revamping its internet and social media presence and increasing its internet sales channel.

He was promoted to director of marketing and communications in 2014, managing its marketing efforts through The Muny’s 2018 centennial season. In that post, Coleman also helped lead creation of The Muny’s Second Century Strategic Plan and its $100 million Second Century Capital Campaign.

He was named The Muny’s managing director following the 2018 season, responsible for managing the theater’s organizational and business affairs.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead The Muny and serve a community that I love. The unparalleled history, remarkable resources and aspirational spirit that have yielded a century of success for The Muny are our foundation as we begin our second century,” Coleman said Friday in a statement. “With great excitement, I look toward the future of a cultural institution that will take intentional steps to broaden and evolve our identity and relationships through both our art and our investment in this community.”