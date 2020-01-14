ST. LOUIS — Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, May 15.

The 'Reboot 2020 Tour' is the duo's first nationwide tour in 10 years. They will perform in 18 cities, ending their tour in Chicago in September.

Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket, but additional details have not yet been released.

Brooks & Dunn made the announcement on Twitter and released the tour dates on their website.

“So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?” Ronnie Dunn said on the duo's website. “That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…'Brooks & Dunn ride again!'”

More Concert News:

RELATED: The Who is coming to St. Louis this spring

RELATED: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick coming to St. Louis this summer

RELATED: Pearl Jam coming to St. Louis this spring