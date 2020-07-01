ST. LOUIS — Two-time Rock and Rock Hall of Fame inducted singer Rod Stewart is coming to St. Louis this summer.

He is bringing his summer 2020 tour, with special guest Cheap Trick, to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 2.

His summer tour announcement comes on the heels of his record-breaking 50th year as a solo artist.

Last year, he released his album ‘You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’ which scored him his 10th No. 1 album in the UK.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday.