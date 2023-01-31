Ready to rock? Fall Out Boy bringing world tour to St. Louis in June

The Grammy-nominated rock band announced its new 2023 headline tour, "So Much For (Tour) Dust."

ST. LOUIS — Maryland Heights, get ready to rock this summer. Fall Out Boy is hitting the road for their new ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust' tour. The multi-platinum-selling rock band made the tour announcement in a press release on Tuesday.

Fall Out Boy formed as a group back in 2001. The band is known for popular hits “Centuries” released in 2014, “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark” in 2013 and “Uma Thurman” in 2015.

The U.S. portion of the tour kicks off June 21 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Fall Out Boy will then perform live at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, June 23. They will be joined with several special guests, including Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory and more.

There will also be performances at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, Fenway Park in Boston and more.

To view the full list of cities and tour dates, click here.

The "So Much For (Tour) Dust" tour is sponsored by Live Nation and comes after their much anticipated new album, "So Much (For) Stardust," which drops March 24. This will be the band’s eighth studio album and its first since "MANIA" in 2018.

Tickets go on presale at 10 a.m. Thursday. The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday. You can purchase tickets by visiting Fall Out Boy’s website or Ticketmaster.com.