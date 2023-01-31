Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023

Country singer Maren Morris will perform Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday.

Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show.

The Grammy Award-winning country music singer is known for her songs "The Middle," "My Church" and "Circles Around This Town."

When Grandstand concert tickets will go on sale has yet to be announced. Tickets will range from $50 to $68. Blue Ribbon Zone reserved seating is available for $123 per person and includes a bar stool seat at a high-top table and designated drink wait staff throughout the show.

You can also upgrade any Grandstand ticket to pre-show party access for $30. The pre-show party includes a parking permit, food bar, entertainment and giveaways.

Attendees must also pay for fair admission, which is not included in the price of the Grandstand ticket. This year's fair admission is free for children 12 and under and $3 for those ages 60 and up. Adults get in for $10 on Fridays and Saturdays and for $5 on all other days.

The state fair will span 11 days this summer, from Aug. 10-20, in Springfield.

Last year's Grandstand acts included Sam Hunt, Demi Lovato, Brooks & Dunn, TLC, Jon Pardi, Distrubed and Sammy Hagar and The Circle.