'Together Again': Janet Jackson is coming to St. Louis in 2023

ST. LOUIS — Janet Jackson, the pop superstar best known for hit singles "Nasty," "Love Will Never Do (Without You)," "That's the Way Love Goes" and "All for You," is back on the road again in 2023 for her ninth concert tour, "Together Again."

The five-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is the youngest child of the Jackson family. She launched into stardom with the release of her first album, "Janet Jackson," in 1982.

The North American concert tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of her album "The Velvet Rope" and 30th anniversary of "janet." It spans 33 cities, including a stop at St. Louis' Enterprise Center on April 30. The tour will also play Kansas City's T-Mobile Center on May 2.

Jackson will be joined by Grammy Award-winning rapper and "Fast and Furious" actor Ludacris for each tour date.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Friday. Citi cardmembers can also access a presale from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.