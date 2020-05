It’s part of the ongoing Instagram Live ‘Verzuz’ series by Swizz Beats and Timbaland amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis rapper Nelly will go head-to-head in a battle of hits on Instagram Live with Ludacris this weekend.

The two will go live on Saturday on Instagram.

It’s part of the ongoing Instagram Live ‘Verzuz’ series by Swizz Beats and Timbaland amid the COVID-19 pandemic.