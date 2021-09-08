The Pageant, Delmar Hall requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for entry

"We're not looking to blame anybody,” said Hagin. “We're not looking for this to be political. We just want people to get vaccinated."

ST. LOUIS — You're going to need proof of vaccination to get into some of the premiere concert venues in St. Louis.

With rising case numbers in Missouri, the management group for The Pageant and Delmar Hall told 5 on Your Side the number one question they get from band managers is about safety.

While masks are already required, they felt they had to take another step to save the stages.

After closing their doors for more than a year due to the pandemic The Pageant and Delmar Hall are ready to rock.

"We can't go in that direction again,” said managing partner Patrick Hagin. "We're anxious to get back to work. We're anxious to host shows and have people enjoy the shows."

However, Hagin says there’s a problem hanging over their head.

"The trend isn't heading in the right direction,” said Hagin.

In an effort to keep the doors open The Pageant and Delmar Hall are each requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours prior to a concert.

"We're not looking to blame anybody,” said Hagin. “We're not looking for this to be political. We just want people to get vaccinated."

The move is already striking a chord with some music fans.

"Why is everybody trying to push this vaccination on everybody?” asked Jerry Jacobs.

"Honestly I think it's a good idea because you don't know who's vaccinated and who's not,” said Kristina Eason.

Hagin says he’s simply doing what he can to keep the doors open and the music playing.

"For those we lose because we're asking them to do this we think we will gain 2 or 3 people who will feel better about attending a show knowing that we're doing our best to keep them and everyone else safe,” said Hagin.

The staff at The Pageant will accept a picture of your vaccination card or test results as proof.