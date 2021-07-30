List: St. Louis area restaurants requiring proof of vaccination

Here is a list of businesses requiring guests to show proof of vaccination

ST. LOUIS — With COVID-19 cases on the rise and mask mandates put in place in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County, some restaurants and businesses are requiring guests to show proof of vaccination.

All of the businesses on our list are requiring guests dining indoors to show their vaccination card. Some are still offering outdoor dining for those who aren't vaccinated or don't have documentation.

Here is a list of businesses in the St. Louis area requiring proof of vaccination:

Apotheosis Comics & Lounge

Apotheosis Comics & Lounge tweeted all customers would need to show proof of vaccination to drink at the bar or remove masks while inside the store.

"We cannot – we WILL NOT – risk the health of our customers, our staff, and everyone’s families because of an irresponsible person who ignores the science and chooses to spread COVID-19 to others," the store tweeted.

The BAO

On Thursday, The BAO shared a post on Instagram saying it is requiring proof of vaccination to dine inside the restaurant for the foreseeable future.

“We’re taking this step to keep our staff and patrons safe and we hope everyone will understand even if it seems like we're being overly cautious,” the restaurant wrote.

If guests forget to bring proof of vaccination, they can still dine outside on the patio or order curbside pickup.

Bengelina Hospitality Group

Earlier this week, Ben Poremba with the Bengelina Hospitality Group announced on social media that his group of restaurants will only accept indoor reservations for diners who are fully vaccinated. Those who aren’t vaccinated will still be able to dine outside.

Bengelina restaurants include Nixta and Bar Limon, Elaia, Olio, La Patisserie Chouquette and The Benevolent King. All restaurants are located in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Rehab Saint Louis

On Thursday, Rehab Saint Louis shared a post on Facebook saying it is requiring proof of vaccination to enter the bar due to the delta variant being “more resilient against the vaccine and transmissible in all environments.”

“This has been a very hard decision for us but we need to do what is necessary to keep our employees and customers safe,” the post read. “For those of you who do not agree with it, we are sorry and hope to see you when this is all over. Stay safe!!”

Masks are also required inside the business, per the St. Louis mask mandate.

The Royale