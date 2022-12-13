STL Armory to open doors for the first time Friday

Armory STL will welcome the public for the first time with its "First Friday" event.

ST. LOUIS — A much-anticipated entertainment center is set to open Friday in Midtown.

Armory STL will welcome the public for the first time with its "First Friday" event, which runs from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. and features food, drinks, games and live music.

The center, which is calling itself the "biggest bar in St. Louis," will feature nearly six acres of "flexible indoor space," including a 60-foot stage and 500 feet of bar space, more than 40 interactive games, six 30-foot LED screens, and a two-story slide.

Its menu will feature St. Louis food partners and there are more than 90 tap handles.

"The Armory will soon be a home to a variety of immersive, fun, unforgettable entertainment experiences. From live music to the best beverages and bites, you won’t want to miss what we will share with St. Louis!" its website said.

The entertainment center, located at 3660 Market St., is a redevelopment of the city's historic Armory building, which was completed in 1938 to house the armory of the 138th Infantry Missouri National Guard. At 250,000 square feet, the $60million complex is touting itself as the biggest entertainment venue in St. Louis.

The center's regular hours are:

Monday – Wednesday: 4 p.m. – midnight

Thursday: 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – midnight