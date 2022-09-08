Taste in Ferguson returning as in-person event this year

Restaurants are ready to serve up great eats while giving to youth in the Ferguson area.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The 10th annual Taste in Ferguson event is returning as an in-person event this year.

Over the last decade it has grown from 300 people to close to 2,000 last year. The event has raised $350,000 to help area youth.

5 On Your Side visited with some of the organizers and restaurant owners as they gear up for what they hope to be their largest yet!

"We're in the cooking area of Red's the One and Only and this is where the magic happens,” said Redmond Harris.

Harris has been serving up barbeque in Ferguson since the 90s and its current location on S. Florissant Road for the last five years. It has become a staple for many in the area.

You'll get to witness the magic in person this year from Red's as they are featured as one of the proud restaurants in this year's Taste in Ferguson event.

"We just do it the old fashioned way and try to stay consistent. I always appreciate my staff and their customer service and I tell them they have been ordering the same for years so let's keep it the same, that is the key consistency,” said Harris.

From miles away you'll smell the slow cooked meat and if you're looking for old fashioned soul food, you're also in luck!

"We are excited to have a booth and interacting and getting into the community" said King Of Soul co-owner Maurice King.

King of Soul will deliver up a thick cut of meatloaf, a local favorite since his mom's mobile catering days. They took over an old wine bar location a couple years ago as their first brick and mortar.

"Mom really delivers a large portion of meatloaf, she is adamant about that making people happy!” King said.

Organizers are thrilled to be back in person to see the faces showing their support.

"We did this as a way to give back to our community in honor of our children that we lost and it shows the outside world who we are and how we heal together and build better together," said Linda Lipka, organizer and Ferguson councilwoman.

Lipka and her husband, John, lost their daughter, Samantha, in a car accident in 2007. They teamed up with another couple, Bob McGartland and his wife Peggy, who lost their son, Robbie McGartland, in a car accident.

"We are in our 10th year, who knew we would go this long, it's been great,” Lipka said. "We have restaurants involved from all over which is why we named it the Taste in Ferguson not of Ferguson.”

“There is a program we work with called Boys to Mentors and another Strength in Honor and then college scholarships are paid for as well as educational scholarships in Catholic education,” Lipka said. "We just want to make sure that kids in the north county area that have a bright and shining future don't get slowed down because they don't have the money to do something.”

Business owners are ready to meet visitors and show their strength through the years and are truly thrilled it is not just driving up and getting a boxed dinner.

"It's a good place to live and do business,” said Harris.

"If you drive around in Ferguson you will see that the ambience has changed, the community has changed and there are really some great small businesses,” added King.

Besides the incredible barbeque and soul food entrees, there is a lot of chatter about the fixings like the baked beans at Red's and yams and dressing at King of Soul. Good luck if you want the recipes, we tried hard, but the owners were staying tight lipped.

For those who have patronized Red's, we don't have to tell you what the stand out item on the menu is but if you haven't been, Harris shouted it out, "Ribtips, the famous Ribtips!”

Tickets for Taste In Ferguson are available for $35 and you get to sample food all afternoon from 20 different restaurants. Alcoholic beverages are an additional cost.

The event is at the Savoy Banquet Center on 119 South Florissant Road from 3-5:30 p.m. on Sunday September 11. There will be music from Rockin' Chair from 4-7 p.m.

Since the event is on Sept. 11, they will be honoring first responders from all the local North County Police, Fire and EMS departments.

You can purchase tickets online by clicking here as well as in person at Paul's Market, the Ferguson Farmer's Market and Robinwood Automotive.