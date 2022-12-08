How to watch the 5 On Your Side panel from our Missouri History Museum program

Former and current KSDK anchors and reporters swapped stories on a panel at the Missouri History Museum.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Local news. Lasting impact.

5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022. Former and current KSDK anchors and reporters shared a stage Thursday night to swap stories and thank the public for years of support.

Mike Bush and Anne Allred moderated the panel, with panelists Karen Foss, Cindy Preszler, Sharon Stevens, Kelly Jackson, Frank Cusumano, Scott Connell, Jennifer Blome and Art Holliday.

The event was held at the Missouri History Museum as a part of the Thursday Nights at the Museum series.

If you missed "Local News. Lasting Impact.", you can watch the online premiere on 5+ Sunday, August 14, at 8 p.m. 5+ is an app for your TV available on Roku and Fire TV.

If you can't catch the Sunday 8 p.m. airing, it will be on YouTube on Monday, August 15.

The group shared treasured memories, jokes and insights into journalism and TV news.

Jennifer Blome and Art Holliday looked back on their time as St. Louis' favorite morning anchor team. Frank Cusumano and Mike Bush shared stories about brushing shoulders with the biggest names in sports. Scott Connell and Cindy Preszler talked about advances in weather forecasting technology. Sharon Stevens talked about guiding the next generation of journalists. Kelly Jackson and Karen Foss remembered times they each broke into laughter on air.

Hundreds of people attended the event. KSDK is grateful for the attendance and the thousands of people who enjoy our work every day.

Watch 5 On Your Side

There are so many ways to watch our broadcasts! Tune your rabbit ears to 5.0, find 5 On Your Side with your cable service, watch on your Roku or Fire TV with the 5+ app or watch on your phone or computer!

The new 5+ app is in the Roku and Fire TV stores. Download it for 24/7 programs, the latest weather, or replay previous newscasts.

Watch 5 On Your Side newscasts online at ksdk.com/watch.