Celebrating the women who've made history at KSDK and in St. Louis

From those in the control room to the leaders and managers... moms, daughters and friends have made KSDK part of their story so we can continue sharing yours.

Over the past 75 years, KSDK has had no shortage of amazing women breaking barriers, connecting with the community — and getting the job done.

You've heard it before: "behind every great man is a great woman." We think the same can certainly be said about every great news operation.

Making history : KSDK employees break barriers

Of course, there's Dianne White: the first Black female weather forecaster in the country.

Her career at KSDK began in 1962. She brought the sunshine to St. Louis for 25 years, covering weather, news and sports.

And there’s Terri Krueger.

She first got her foot in the door at KSDK in 1980, at just 22 years old. Shortly after, she became St. Louis' first female photojournalist and the first woman in football and baseball locker rooms.

She was also often the first to smile and say 'hello' to her many colleagues over a 41-year career at 5 On Your Side.