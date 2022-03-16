Celebrating the women who've made history at KSDK and in St. Louis
From those in the control room to the leaders and managers... moms, daughters and friends have made KSDK part of their story so we can continue sharing yours.
You've heard it before: "behind every great man is a great woman." We think the same can certainly be said about every great news operation.
Over the past 75 years, KSDK has had no shortage of amazing women breaking barriers, connecting with the community — and getting the job done.
Making history: KSDK employees break barriers
Of course, there's Dianne White: the first Black female weather forecaster in the country.
Her career at KSDK began in 1962. She brought the sunshine to St. Louis for 25 years, covering weather, news and sports.
And there’s Terri Krueger.
She first got her foot in the door at KSDK in 1980, at just 22 years old. Shortly after, she became St. Louis' first female photojournalist and the first woman in football and baseball locker rooms.
She was also often the first to smile and say 'hello' to her many colleagues over a 41-year career at 5 On Your Side.
She just retired at the end of 2020, but came back to help with the archiving of video for our 75th Anniversary project.
Firsts in St. Louis: Covering the women who are making history
And this is all in a town with a lot of girl-power.
Our cameras brought you the sights of women's marches and protests, introduced you to formidable females like conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, and the city's first madam mayor, Lyda Krewson and the first Black female mayor, Tishaura Jones.
This March we celebrate Women's History Month. And in the history of 5 On Your Side, we've had countless women to celebrate.
