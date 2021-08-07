New sunless tanning salon opens in University City

Amy Jane Beauty + Bronze takes the intimidating factor out of a sunless tanning salon.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — From the street, it could be a boutique or maybe interior design firm.

Owner Amy Tsymberov has created a sunless tanning salon with a sunny atmosphere – Amy Jane Beauty + Bronze.

The business is complete with a bar – perfect for those bachelorette parties.

Inspiration for the design of the salon came from a trip to California. She was in Beverly Hills at a hotel that had a beachy, old school vibe.

Amy takes the intimidating factor out of a sunless tanning salon. She wants it to be a space that is comfortable for anyone.

She also says there is no need to worry about that orange look when getting a spray tan.

Amy Jane Beauty + Bronze is located at 612 North and South Road in University City.