New sunless tanning salon opens in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — From the street, it could be a boutique or maybe interior design firm.
Owner Amy Tsymberov has created a sunless tanning salon with a sunny atmosphere – Amy Jane Beauty + Bronze.
The business is complete with a bar – perfect for those bachelorette parties.
Inspiration for the design of the salon came from a trip to California. She was in Beverly Hills at a hotel that had a beachy, old school vibe.
Amy takes the intimidating factor out of a sunless tanning salon. She wants it to be a space that is comfortable for anyone.
She also says there is no need to worry about that orange look when getting a spray tan.
Amy Jane Beauty + Bronze is located at 612 North and South Road in University City.
For more information, call (314) 285-4314 or visit amyjanebeauty.com.