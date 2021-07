Photojournalist Kenney Koger visited the Solarium Rooftop Terrace.

ST. LOUIS — Traditional tea service at the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis is coming back.

After a year-long hiatus, the beloved tradition has made its debut once again. This time, it’s in a special setting. Photojournalist Kenney Koger visited the Solarium Rooftop Terrace.

The Ritz-Carlton St. Louis is located at 100 Carondelet Plaza.