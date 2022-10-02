Large selection of sofas, chairs, recliners, and more at Best Home Furnishings

Check out the Uplifting Comfort Series

ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings offers a wide selection of sofas, chairs, recliners, and more.

This includes the store’s Uplifting Comfort Series, which can provide a little help getting in and out of your chair. These really come in handy when you need that extra assistance because of aging, illness, or an injury.

Best Home Furnishings is located at Highway 55 and Lindbergh behind the Denny’s restaurant. Check out the selection online at bestHFstl.com or call (314) 894-9922 for more information.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.