Support Big Brothers Big Sisters in bracket-style tournament of Rock! Paper! Scissors!

ST. LOUIS — Battle at the Ballpark: Rock! Paper! Scissors! is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri’s largest flagship fundraiser featuring a bracket-style tournament of the classic child’s game. The 2nd annual event will take place Saturday, August 26, from 6-9 p.m. at Busch Stadium, and all proceeds go toward providing mentorship for our local youth in need.

The goal of the event is to raise $750,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri. They are looking for people to attend the event, fundraise or donate. Tickets are just $50 and include all-you-can-eat and drink with options for upgrades, along with access to the batting cages, bullpen and hanging out with Fredbird. The event is set up with a boxing ring in the middle of the field at Busch Stadium where participants will compete to crown the Ultimate Rock, Paper, Scissors Champion. Anyone who raises $500 or more will be entered to win specialty raffle items the night of the event, including green seats at a Cardinals game.