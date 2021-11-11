Big savings for the holidays at Best Home Furnishings

You can find Best Home Furnishings at Highway 55 and Lindbergh

ST. LOUIS — If you’re in the market for some new furniture before the holidays, there is a local furniture manufacturer offering big savings, and you can take it home right away.

Best Home Furnishings is located at Highway 55 and Lindbergh behind the Denny’s restaurant.

For more information, call (314) 894-9922 and check out the selection online at bestHFstl.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.