Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater STL is taking registrations for summer camps!

Summer camp can be both fun and educational with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater S. louis.

ST. LOUIS — Summer will be here before you know it, and that means summer camps for kids! The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is hosting many in-person summer camps this year, and this is what you can expect.

Summer camps are getting a serious upgrade this summer, because if it’s not fun kids won’t want to go! Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is packing in the fun. They have summer camp standards like swimming, soccer, basketball, golf and more! Plus, they will offer a recording studio where kids get the chance to be creative. The club also has STEM related activities to help kids keep their math and minds fresh. Campers will even get to learn about how to prepare healthy foods for themselves and their families.

The organization is looking forward to the 8-week summer program almost as much as the campers! The more frequently that kids come, the more interaction staff is able to have with them and the greater impact they can make. The Boys & Girls Clubs has been hosting in-person events since last summer, so they have a lot of experience in keeping campers and staff safe.

This summer camp usually hosts about 1,000 campers each summer and spaces are limited this year. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis will have summer day camps in several locations across Missouri and Illinois to serve as many children from ages 6-18 as possible. The 8-week camp will be from June 14-August 6. Social distancing and safety protocols will be in place, and space will be limited. Learn more at BGCSTL.org.

