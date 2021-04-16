Loyal to Local: Cheryl’s Herbs

Cheryl’s Herbs is opening its doors for customers this weekend for the first time in over a year.

ST. LOUIS — There is a local herbal company whose goal is to be America’s favorite herbal store.

“I cannot believe that it's been over a year. We closed March 23, 2020, and we did only curbside and shipping. And so, on Saturday, April 17, the doors will be open, and we will be letting a limited amount of people come in at a time so that they can do shopping and ask questions. We have a plethora of items, as well as books that they can look through for information,” said Tiffany Jones at Cheryl’s Herbs.

The store closed its doors to the public last year due to the pandemic.

Cheryl’s Herbs sells different bulk herbs, all organically grown, ethically wild crafted or naturally farmed. The store carries over 120 different essential oils and over 150 different liquid extracts.

The staff is very knowledgeable and can help with any herbal questions you may have. There are also articles and blog posts on the website.

Cheryl’s Herbs is located at 7223 Manchester Road in Maplewood. For more information, call (314) 645-2165 or visit cherylsherbs.com.