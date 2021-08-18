Happy, Healthy Kids | Breakfast Recipe with Schnucks: Smoothie Freezer Bags

ST. LOUIS — From the Simply Schnucks Magazine:
DIY Smoothie Freezer Bags
For a quick breakfast or a refreshing snack, simply freeze ¾-cup portions of sliced and diced produce to make single-serve smoothie bags. Then just empty the bag into a blender, add 1 cup liquid and one fresh banana, and blend until smooth. Mix and match your own flavors or try one of the combinations below.
PEACH PUNCH
¼ cup frozen strawberries,
¼ cup frozen peaches,
¼ cup frozen mango,
1 fresh banana,
1 cup orange juice
TROPICAL SUNSET
¼ cup frozen raspberries,
¼ cup frozen pineapple,
¼ cup frozen mango,
1 fresh banana,
1 cup pineapple juice
VERY BERRY
¼ cup frozen strawberries,
¼ cup frozen blueberries,
¼ cup frozen raspberries,
1 fresh banana,
1 cup almond milk
