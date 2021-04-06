x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Show Me St. Louis

Recipe of the Day: Broccomole

Shared by Caryn Dugan A.K.A. STL Veg Girl

ST. LOUIS —

Broccomole

Ingredients

cilantro

lime

red onion

avocado

broccoli

jalapeno

tomatoes

Setup

  • 1/4 cup red onion, minced
  • 1/2 jalapeno, minced, seeded
  • juice of one lime
  • 4-5 large broccoli florets, steamed and chopped small
  • 2 small (like a Roma) or one large tomato, chopped
  • 2 avocado
  • 3-4 stems cilantro, leaves only, roughly chopped, optional
  • Crap-free Tortilla Chips

Directions

To a large bowl, add the onion, jalapeno, lime juice and a pinch of salt. Mix with a fork. Add the avocado and continue to mash and mix until creamy with chunks. Fold in the broccoli and tomatoes. Garnish with cilantro, if using.

Makes 1 1/2 cups

-stlveggirl.com + cpbl-stl.com

Related Articles