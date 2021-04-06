Recipe of the Day: Broccomole

ST. LOUIS —
Broccomole
Ingredients
Setup
- 1/4 cup red onion, minced
- 1/2 jalapeno, minced, seeded
- juice of one lime
- 4-5 large broccoli florets, steamed and chopped small
- 2 small (like a Roma) or one large tomato, chopped
- 2 avocado
- 3-4 stems cilantro, leaves only, roughly chopped, optional
- Crap-free Tortilla Chips
Directions
To a large bowl, add the onion, jalapeno, lime juice and a pinch of salt. Mix with a fork. Add the avocado and continue to mash and mix until creamy with chunks. Fold in the broccoli and tomatoes. Garnish with cilantro, if using.
Makes 1 1/2 cups