Celebrate Pride Month at Steve's Hot Dogs

A portion of the proceeds from every PRIDE drink and PRIDE dog sold will go to support the work of PROMO Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — June is Pride Month and all month long, people in our community are celebrating and giving back to the LGBTQ plus community. And that includes the STL Icon – Steve Ewing of Steve’s Hot Dogs.

Throughout the month of June, a portion of the restaurants sales will be donated to PROMO Missouri. The organization says their mission is to confront systemic inequities to liberate the full spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination and oppression.

A portion of the proceeds from every PRIDE drink and PRIDE dog sold at Steve's will go to support the work of PROMO Missouri.

Pride Drinks:

  • Queer-tini: Gina, Campari, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Grape Juice
  • Blue My Mind: Vodka, Blue Curacao, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice & Ginger Ale
  • Beach, Please: Guava Fruit Rum, White Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice & Strawberry Syrup.

Pride Dog: Smoked all beef dog on a bakery fresh bun topped with Tricolor Bell peppers, Fried Artichoke, Grilled Mango Sauce & Blueberry Chipotle Sauce.

Stop by Steve's all month long to celebrate . For more information, visit steveshotdogsstl.com.

