Celebrate Pride Month at Steve's Hot Dogs

ST. LOUIS — June is Pride Month and all month long, people in our community are celebrating and giving back to the LGBTQ plus community. And that includes the STL Icon – Steve Ewing of Steve’s Hot Dogs.
Throughout the month of June, a portion of the restaurants sales will be donated to PROMO Missouri. The organization says their mission is to confront systemic inequities to liberate the full spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination and oppression.
A portion of the proceeds from every PRIDE drink and PRIDE dog sold at Steve's will go to support the work of PROMO Missouri.
Pride Drinks:
- Queer-tini: Gina, Campari, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Grape Juice
- Blue My Mind: Vodka, Blue Curacao, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice & Ginger Ale
- Beach, Please: Guava Fruit Rum, White Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice & Strawberry Syrup.
Pride Dog: Smoked all beef dog on a bakery fresh bun topped with Tricolor Bell peppers, Fried Artichoke, Grilled Mango Sauce & Blueberry Chipotle Sauce.
Stop by Steve's all month long to celebrate . For more information, visit steveshotdogsstl.com.