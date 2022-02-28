Clementine’s offers chances for a golden ticket to see ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ at The Fabulous Fox

Six people in St. Louis will have the chance to win a golden ticket thanks to Clementine’s Creamery and The Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS — Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is coming to The Fabulous Fox Theatre on March 8, and you can win a real ticket to see the show.

Six people in St. Louis will be able to step into Charlie Bucket’s shoes and feel what it’s like to discover a golden ticket thanks to Clementine’s Creamery and The Fabulous Fox. The tickets will be placed in six of their pints at six different stores, and each golden ticket winner will receive four tickets to the show at The Fabulous Fox.

All winners have to do to redeem those tickets is post their photo with their golden ticket on social media and tag The Fabulous Fox Theatre.

There will be four performances of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which runs March 8 – 10, 2022.