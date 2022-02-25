NBA veteran Larry Hughes offers youth basketball academy in Chesterfield

The basketball star is using his knowledge out on the court and spreading it to future stars

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — For some people, Larry Hughes might just be known as the 13-year NBA veteran from right here in St. Louis.

But to others, he has been a helping hand to those who need him most.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson sat down with the basketball star who is using his knowledge out on the court and spreading it to future stars like himself.

Malik says he hasn’t let go of his and Larry’s game of HORSE, where he took a loss, but he had to let that go in order to learn the great things he’s doing here in the community.

The Larry Hughes Basketball Academy is located at 140 Long Road, Suite 123 in Chesterfield, Missouri.