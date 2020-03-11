Damon dreams of working with cars or becoming a meteorologist but he's missing one vital piece, a forever family.

ST. LOUIS — 14-year-old Damon has a keen eye for news, especially weather. He knows everything there is to know and one day, would love to be a meteorologist!

Damon is sweet and loving and can often be found with his nose in a book. Damon is an incredibly sociable and charismatic young man who wins everyone's affection! He is really beginning to come out of his shell and enjoys the company of adults. He has a very good memory and loves school. Math is his favorite subject and he generally receives good grades. His teacher describes him as a bright child who loves to help the other kids in the room when he is done with his work. She also says he is a big helper in the classroom.

Some of Damon’s favorite things include the color red and playing with remote control cars, walkie talkies, arts and crafts, and on playgrounds. Damon also enjoys board games, especially Uno! Damon thrives with one on one attention and would benefit from a loving, consistent, and active family.

This sweet 14-year-old has lived without a family since he was just two years old. He's more than ready for a place to call home! Damon also has a little wish. He would like a gaming system. If you would like more information about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.