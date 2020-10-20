A Place to Call Home: Ashley

More than 60-percent of the children featured on A Place to Call Home find permanency, but 13-year-old Ashley is still hoping for a forever family.

ST. LOUIS — Ashley is an outgoing and considerate 13-year-old girl. She is a social butterfly and can make anyone smile. Ashley is talkative and friendly and loves spending time with people.

Ashley’s talents include gymnastics, swimming, and being a Netflix connoisseur. Her dream day would include a fun drink from Starbucks, going to the zoo to see all the animals, and lunch at Panda Express. She loves the color purple, dogs, social studies, and going to Branson to ride roller coasters and go to Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede!

Ashley is quite the people-person and envisions being part of a family, even a large one! She also has a little wish. She would like a room make-over. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

